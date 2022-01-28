$47,980+ tax & licensing
$47,980
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
Laramie - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
$47,980
+ taxes & licensing
74,916KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8252247
- Stock #: 22R9524B
- VIN: 1C6RR7NT7HS799534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,916 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $49419 - Our Price is just $47980!
This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2017 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 74,916 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. Upgrade to a new level of class in a pickup truck with this Ram Laramie. It comes with leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 10-speaker audio, chrome exterior trim including chrome-clad aluminum wheels, a rearview camera, rear park assist, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7NT7HS799534.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Premium Sound Package
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7