$21,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,980
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
SLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
$21,980
+ taxes & licensing
206,674KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8567729
- Stock #: 22R3103A
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT6HS506767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 206,674 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $22639 - Our Price is just $21980!
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2017 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 206,674 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is SLT. This Ram 1500 SLT is a great blend of features, value, and capability. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, chrome bumpers, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7GT6HS506767.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7