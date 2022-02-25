Menu
2017 RAM 2500

45,012 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

45,012KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8328756
  • Stock #: 22R0299A
  • VIN: 3C6TR5EJ7HG685999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Use This One
  • Interior Colour USE THIS ONE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22R0299A
  • Mileage 45,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Compare at $61795 - Our Price is just $59995!

According to Edmunds, the Ram 2500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2017 Ram 2500 is for sale today.

This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 45,012 kms. It's use this one in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 2500's trim level is Power Wagon. The historic Power Wagon name returns on this off-road beast. This Ram 2500 comes with a powerful HEMI V8, four-wheel drive, all-terrain tires, TruLok front and rear differentials, Ram Articulink suspension for unmatched capability on road and off. Additional features include the Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth capability, the Power Wagon appearance package with a bold RAM front grille, unique aluminum wheels, plus it also comes with LED taillights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6TR5EJ7HG685999.




Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
SiriusXM

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

