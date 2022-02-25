2017 RAM 2500

$59,995 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 0 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8328756

8328756 Stock #: 22R0299A

22R0299A VIN: 3C6TR5EJ7HG685999

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Use This One

Interior Colour USE THIS ONE

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22R0299A

Mileage 45,012 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.