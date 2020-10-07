Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 3500

162,901 KM

Details Description Features

$48,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,980

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-482-5808

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 3500

2017 RAM 3500

Laramie - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 3500

Laramie - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-5808

Contact Seller

$48,980

+ taxes & licensing

162,901KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5957136
  • Stock #: 0490
  • VIN: 3C63R3JL2HG682553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,901 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Chrome Trim! Selkirk Chrysler's Showroom is open for business! The health and safety of our community is our highest priority and we have taken all the appropriate measures to welcome you back. We remain committed to social distancing, and continue to offer a digital sales experience, virtual test drives, driveway delivery, and more. Choose how you want to shop! We're delighted to serve you. Compare at $50449 - Our Price is just $48980! To get the job done right the first time, you need this Ram 3500. This 2017 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 162,901 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 383HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. The Laramie trim on this Ram 3500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and SirusXM satellite radio, heated and ventilated leather front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, power folding, heated, auto-dimming, memory mirrors, an electronic trailer brake controller, rear park assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Chrome Trim. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3JL2HG682553 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Chrome Trim
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2015 Dodge Journey C...
 56,379 KM
$20,980 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey SXT
 163,063 KM
$12,980 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 144,021 KM
$13,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-5808

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory