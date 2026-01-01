$20,794+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru WRX
Sport-Tech Sport-tech
2017 Subaru WRX
Sport-Tech Sport-tech
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$20,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,301KM
VIN JF1VA1L6XH8833557
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26040B
- Mileage 126,301 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
As the Car Connection says about the 2017 Subaru WRX, I offers lots of thrills for the buck. This 2017 Subaru WRX is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
A performance sedan for the true enthusiast. The Subaru WRX is the latest in a long line of legendary road cars with serious race credentials. This performance car feature refined styling that still manages to deliver a menacing message. Inside, the theme continues with a driver-oriented cockpit that includes a wide range of desirable features that bring added comfort and convenience to your everyday driving experience. This sedan has 126,301 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our WRX's trim level is Sport-Tech. The perfect combination of luxury and convenience in the 2017 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech is evidenced with features such as leather seating, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped gear shift, 18-inch Enkei aluminum wheels, and aluminum alloy sport pedals showcase the style of this model. In addition, the vehicle is equipped with a seven-inch infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a Harman Kardon premium 9-speaker audio system, a power sunroof, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.14 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $7259 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
