2017 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
2017 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
Used
137,698KM
VIN JTEBU5JR3H5438111
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 137,698 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Doors
Rugged and ready for anything, the 2017 Toyota 4Runner is the real deal when thinking about a new SUV. This 2017 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
True to its roots as an authentic off-road Sport Utility Vehicle, the 2017 Toyota 4Runner combines heavy-duty construction with advanced multi-terrain technology. A powerful exterior design projects 4Runner's strength and outdoor adventure ability. For 2017, this 4Runner includes a new dynamic look, a reduction in weight and many technological enhancements in its cabin. With its proven performance, the 2017 Toyota 4Runner gives you the capability to escape the city whenever the mood strikes. This SUV has 137,698 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. This Toyota 4Runner SR5 is trimmed to conquer the toughest of roads, equipped with Navigation, Rear View Camera, and Bluetooth. The SR5 is also equipped with a 6.1 inch Touchscreen Display, as well as unique Running Boards and Roof Rails.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2017 Toyota 4Runner