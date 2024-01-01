Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Doors</b><br> <br> Rugged and ready for anything, the 2017 Toyota 4Runner is the real deal when thinking about a new SUV. This 2017 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>True to its roots as an authentic off-road Sport Utility Vehicle, the 2017 Toyota 4Runner combines heavy-duty construction with advanced multi-terrain technology. A powerful exterior design projects 4Runners strength and outdoor adventure ability. For 2017, this 4Runner includes a new dynamic look, a reduction in weight and many technological enhancements in its cabin. With its proven performance, the 2017 Toyota 4Runner gives you the capability to escape the city whenever the mood strikes. This SUV has 137,698 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 4Runners trim level is SR5. This Toyota 4Runner SR5 is trimmed to conquer the toughest of roads, equipped with Navigation, Rear View Camera, and Bluetooth. The SR5 is also equipped with a 6.1 inch Touchscreen Display, as well as unique Running Boards and Roof Rails.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2017 Toyota 4Runner

137,698 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,698KM
VIN JTEBU5JR3H5438111

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 137,698 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Doors

Rugged and ready for anything, the 2017 Toyota 4Runner is the real deal when thinking about a new SUV. This 2017 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

True to its roots as an authentic off-road Sport Utility Vehicle, the 2017 Toyota 4Runner combines heavy-duty construction with advanced multi-terrain technology. A powerful exterior design projects 4Runner's strength and outdoor adventure ability. For 2017, this 4Runner includes a new dynamic look, a reduction in weight and many technological enhancements in its cabin. With its proven performance, the 2017 Toyota 4Runner gives you the capability to escape the city whenever the mood strikes. This SUV has 137,698 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. This Toyota 4Runner SR5 is trimmed to conquer the toughest of roads, equipped with Navigation, Rear View Camera, and Bluetooth. The SR5 is also equipped with a 6.1 inch Touchscreen Display, as well as unique Running Boards and Roof Rails.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/



Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk GM

Used 2018 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Selkirk, MB
2018 Ford Escape Titanium 105,897 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Selkirk, MB
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 92,663 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Selkirk, MB
2024 Ford Edge Titanium 6,030 KM $48,991 + tax & lic

Email Selkirk GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota 4Runner