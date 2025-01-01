$25,794+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
XLE - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2017 Toyota RAV4
XLE - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$25,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,050KM
VIN 2T3RFREV3HW668025
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25805A
- Mileage 105,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The pioneer of the small SUV, Toyota has once again redefined the segment with the sleek and roomy 2017 Toyota RAV4. This 2017 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today in Selkirk.
The 2017 Toyota RAV4 is designed to help you make the most of every moment thanks to its responsive handling, striking sporty design, and a premium interior that features state-of-the art features. The dramatic and sporty exterior design will captivate you from headlamp to tail light. The spacious and versatile interior features premium materials and a long list of intuitive technologies for driver and passengers alike.This SUV has 105,050 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is XLE. Generously equipped and well built, the 2017 Toyota RAV4 FWD LE comes standard with features such as upgraded aluminum wheels, power sunroof with sunshade, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, power tailgate, front fog lamps, power windows, power door locks, 6.1 inch audio display, Bluetooth, SIRI Eyes-Free, 6 speaker stereo, backup camera, heated front power bucket seats, roof rack rails, remote keyless entry, distance pacing cruise control, dual zone automatic air conditioning and a smart array of safety features such as forward and rear collision alert, blind spot sensor, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $191.20 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $9005 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$25,794
+ taxes & licensing>
2017 Toyota RAV4