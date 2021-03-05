2017 Toyota RAV4

Vehicle Features

Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Media / Nav / Comm Compass Bluetooth Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features Navigation Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Cargo Net CHROME DOOR HANDLES Power Tailgate PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Blind spot sensor Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Trunk/hatch auto-latch Blind Spot Detection Front Camera Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Selective service internet access Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park 4-Way Passenger Seat Regular Amplifier Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Right Side Camera Left Side Camera 60 L Fuel Tank 899# Maximum Payload 4.071 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,105 kgs (4,640 lbs) Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Tires: P235/55R18 All Season -inc: compact spare tire Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stainless steel exh... Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat, power driver lumbar support, power driver recline, power driver cushion height, power driver seat fore/aft, driver seat memory system, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat ... Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: shark fin type antenna, JBL Synthesis audio system, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated SiriusXM Satellite radio, 11 speakers in 7 locations, sms-to-speech and email-to-s...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.