Practical, comfortable and fiercely styled, the 2017 Toyota RAV4 is the top contender in the small crossover segment. This 2017 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2017 Toyota RAV4 is designed to help you make the most of every moment thanks to its responsive handling, striking sporty design, and a premium interior that features state-of-the art features. The dramatic and sporty exterior design will captivate you from headlamp to tail light. The spacious and versatile interior features premium materials and a long list of intuitive technologies for driver and passengers alike.This SUV has 59,622 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RAV4's trim level is AWD Limited. With a full time all wheel drive, the roomy and convenient 2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD Limited will get you where you want to go, with ease. Standard options include upgraded stylish aluminum wheels, chrome exterior package, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, distance pacing cruise control, power tailgate, integrated navigation, heated front power bucket seats, leather seats, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, power sunroof with sunshade, JBL synthesis 11 speaker stereo with a 7 inch display, SIRI Eyes-Free, Sirius XM satellite radio, voice recognition technology, Bluetooth and USB capability, selective service internet access, heated leather steering wheel, garage door transmitter, power windows front and rear, power door lock with auto-lock feature, power heated mirrors with turn signal indicators, front fog lamps, forward and rear collision alert, blind spot sensor, front and rear parking sensors, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, back up camera, 360 degree car view camera array and an impressive amount of passenger safety airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM! A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!! Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability! Dealer #1110 Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Compass
Bluetooth
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Cargo Net
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Tailgate
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Blind spot sensor
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Blind Spot Detection
Front Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
60 L Fuel Tank
899# Maximum Payload
4.071 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,105 kgs (4,640 lbs)
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Tires: P235/55R18 All Season -inc: compact spare tire
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stainless steel exh...
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat, power driver lumbar support, power driver recline, power driver cushion height, power driver seat fore/aft, driver seat memory system, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat ...
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: shark fin type antenna, JBL Synthesis audio system, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated SiriusXM Satellite radio, 11 speakers in 7 locations, sms-to-speech and email-to-s...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.