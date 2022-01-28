$19,980+ tax & licensing
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
124,246KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8271045
- Stock #: 21W6409A
- VIN: 3VWL17AJ8HM273946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,246 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $20579 - Our Price is just $19980!
This Volkswagen Jetta offers an agile suspension and a roomy back seat at a reasonable price. This 2017 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today.
Whether youre looking for straight-up performance, eye-catching good looks, or advanced technology, this Jetta delivers it all with Volkswagen style. And this Jetta has a little something special the others are missing - a genuine personality. Make every mile more memorable in this Volkswagen Jetta. This sedan has 124,246 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Highline. The Highline trim pushes this humble Jetta into luxury territory. It comes loaded with features like blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, leather seats which are heated in front, a color touchscreen radio with SiriusXM, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, fog lamps, steering wheel audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Fog Lights, Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Assist
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
