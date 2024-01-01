$27,794+ tax & licensing
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Sport AWD Sport
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Sport AWD Sport
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$27,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,893KM
VIN ZASFAKPN5J7C04183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,893 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Such a flamboyant and energetic SUV is yet to be created. This 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is unique in all its own Alfa Romeo ways. This 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
When a car manufacturer starts building SUV's, its often understood as starting to get boring and leaping into the mainstream. That however, is not the case with this 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Beautiful inside and out, excellent driving behavior with a tight and stiff on road handling while letting you relax in the beautifully built interior covered with premium leather and filled with tech options. It does help to mention that the Stelvio has the most powerful engine in its base trim, across the whole class of SUV's that are hardly its competition.This SUV has 89,893 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Stelvio's trim level is Sport AWD. The Sport AWD Stelvio has a few subtle additions giving thus beautiful SUV a sporty feel and look. With the addition of a driver electable mode transmission, you can choose how your SUV behaves from a relaxed and comfortable driving experience to an invigorating, sharpened and all around tightened feel of this sporty SUV. Upgraded stylish aluminum alloy wheels and custom painted brake calipers in a gloss red color help in differentiating this Stelvio from the base model. The interior remains the same with all the options listed in the previous model, ensuring a comfortable and relaxed ride, while subtly adding aluminum interior accents for a much better looking, performance aimed interior. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $206.03 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $9703 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio