+ taxes & licensing
204-482-5808
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-5808
+ taxes & licensing
Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth! Selkirk Chrysler's Showroom is open for business! The health and safety of our community is our highest priority and we have taken all the appropriate measures to welcome you back. We remain committed to social distancing, and continue to offer a digital sales experience, virtual test drives, driveway delivery, and more. Choose how you want to shop! We're delighted to serve you. Compare at $34999 - Our Price is just $33980! With luxurious appointments and features, the Enclave is Buick's upscale family hauler with refinement that rivals more expensive vehicles. -Car and Driver This 2018 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. This 2018 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 102,757 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Enclave's trim level is Premium. Upgrade to this Enclave Premium and you'll be treated to the next level of luxury. It comes with an 8-inch color touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, OnStar, Bose 10-speaker premium audio, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a universal garage door opener, remote start, a rear vision camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $228.78 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $41639 ). See dealer for details. FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7