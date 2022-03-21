$40,694+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Enclave
Premium - Cooled Seats
Location
98,576KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8945800
- Stock #: 22349A
- VIN: 5GAEVBKW5JJ127649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,576 KM
Vehicle Description
Buick offers a luxurious three-row SUV at a great value with the Enclave. This 2018 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2018 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 98,576 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Enclave's trim level is Premium. Upgrade to this Enclave Premium and you'll be treated to the next level of luxury. It comes with an 8-inch color touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, OnStar, Bose 10-speaker premium audio, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a universal garage door opener, remote start, a rear vision camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $273.99 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $9172 ). See dealer for details.
