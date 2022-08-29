2018 Buick Encore

$23,694 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 4 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9235084

9235084 Stock #: 22539A

22539A VIN: KL4CJ1SB0JB669075

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,488 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Rear View Camera Exterior Fog Lamps Convenience Remote Engine Start Additional Features Touch Screen SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.