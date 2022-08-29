$23,694+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Encore
Sport Touring - Fog Lamps
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
50,488KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9235084
- Stock #: 22539A
- VIN: KL4CJ1SB0JB669075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,488 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Buick Encore is stylish, versatile, and well-equipped. This 2018 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Step into this 2018 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style. This SUV has 50,488 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Encore's trim level is Sport Touring. This Sport Touring is a step above the Preferred trim and comes with many unique styling additions. These exclusive features are 18 inch aluminum wheels, a rear sport spoiler and front fog lamps. This Encore also comes with a remote vehicle start, air conditioning, Buick IntelliLink with an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, push button start, cruise control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Fog Lamps, Touch Screen, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $170.16 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $7276 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Rear View Camera
Fog Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Touch Screen
SiriusXM
