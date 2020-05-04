2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Safety Heated Mirrors

Onstar Seating Heated Seats Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Comfort Automatic climate control Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Rear View Camera

Trailering Package

17 inch Aluminum Wheels

Mylink

8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN

SiriusXM

Bose Premium Speaker

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.