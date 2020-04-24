1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Low Mileage!
You'll love the way this Chevy Cruze sips gas and its ergonomic cabin has a surprising amount of room for you and your passengers. This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency, and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This low mileage sedan has just 28,635 kms. It's cajun red tintcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. The LT has numerous convenience and sporty features including aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM, heated seats and much, much more. The LT also includes all the features from the Cruze LS, such as touch screen audio, air conditioning, Bluetooth, a rear view camera and plenty more.
