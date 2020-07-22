Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

41,453 KM

Details Description Features

$17,980

+ tax & licensing
Premier - Leather Seats - $122 B/W

Location

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

41,453KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5651832
  • Stock #: 20R2924A1
  • VIN: 3G1BF6SM0JS628704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,453 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera! Selkirk Chrysler's Showroom is open for business! The health and safety of our community is our highest priority and we have taken all the appropriate measures to welcome you back. We remain committed to social distancing, and continue to offer a digital sales experience, virtual test drives, driveway delivery, and more. Choose how you want to shop! We're delighted to serve you. Compare at $21798 - Our Price is just $17980! This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze offers a big-car ride in a compact package with a quiet interior, huge trunk, and lots of high-tech infotainment. This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency, and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This hatchback has 41,453 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Cruze's trim level is Premier. The Premier is the top of the line and includes premium features such as leather seating, 8-way power front seats, a heated and leather wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, interior lighting upgrades and more. The Premier includes all features from the lower LT trim including bluetooth, SiriusXM, air conditioning, aluminum wheels, a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $121.06 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $22033 ). See dealer for details. FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM

