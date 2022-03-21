$18,694+ tax & licensing
$18,694
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT - Heated Seats - LED Lights
$18,694
+ taxes & licensing
122,585KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8945803
- Stock #: 22448A
- VIN: 3G1BE6SM1JS532048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,585 KM
Vehicle Description
With a stylish cabin, ultra low gas consumption and a roomy interior, makes this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is a top choice! This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With a stylish cabin, ultra low gas consumption and a roomy interior, makes this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is a top choice! This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This hatchback has 122,585 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Chevrolet Cruze LT is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like aluminum wheels, signature LED lights and heated seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a total of 10 airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $125.87 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $4213 ).
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
LED Lights
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
