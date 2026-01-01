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2018 Chevrolet Equinox

152,048 KM

Details Features

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LT W/2LT

Watch This Vehicle
14286863

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LT W/2LT

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

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Contact Seller

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
152,048KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXTEX6J6190300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,048 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

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Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

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204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621
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$15,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

2018 Chevrolet Equinox