$15,991+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4DR LT W/2LT
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4DR LT W/2LT
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$15,991
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
152,048KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXTEX6J6190300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,048 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Selkirk GM
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Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
$15,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2018 Chevrolet Equinox