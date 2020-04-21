Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - Heated Seats

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - Heated Seats

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Sale Price

$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,669KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4889511
  • Stock #: P199551
  • VIN: 2GNAXTEXXJ6199551
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
7 inch Touch Screen, Heated Seats, 18 inch Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, SiriusXM!

A quiet, practical cabin makes the Equinox a smart buy, but a well-tuned chassis makes it a desirable one. - Car and Driver This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

When Chevrolet redesigned the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. It's a really good size, being roomy without being too big. It has a fuel efficient engine, yet its still really fun to drive. This mid size crossover is stylish inside and out and the interior is packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a great all-arounder, it's hard to beat this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 42,669 kms. It's summit white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Equinox's trim level is LT. This Equinox LT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes with a MyLink infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar 4G LTE, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a power driver's seat, a rear vision camera, remote start, air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio, cruise, and Bluetooth control, HID headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 7 Inch Touch Screen, Heated Seats, 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Siriusxm, Automatic Climate Control.

Seating
  • Heated Seats
Comfort
  • Automatic climate control
Power Options
  • Power Liftgate
Additional Features
  • 18 inch Aluminum Wheels
  • 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN
  • SiriusXM

