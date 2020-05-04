Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier - Navigation - MyLink

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Sale Price

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,107KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4959591
  • Stock #: 194095
  • VIN: 2GNAXWEX5J6194095
Exterior Colour
Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, MyLink, Heated Rear Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats!

With a composed chassis, a quiet cabin and a roomy rear seat, the 2018 Chevy Equinox is a top choice in its competitive mid sized SUV segment. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

When Chevrolet redesigned the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. It's a really good size, being roomy without being too big. It has a fuel efficient engine, yet its still really fun to drive. This mid size crossover is stylish inside and out and the interior is packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a great all-arounder, it's hard to beat this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 36,107 kms. It's iridescent pearl tricoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Equinox's trim level is Premier. The Premier trim pushes this Equinox into luxury territory. It comes with high-end features like a MyLink infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar 4G LTE, leather seats which are heated in front, memory driver's seat and mirrors, a rear vision camera, remote start, a programmable power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless charging station, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Mylink, Heated Rear Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Automatic Climate Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Heated rear seats
Comfort
  • Automatic climate control
Power Options
  • Power Liftgate
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Mylink
  • SiriusXM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

1-888-672-7621

