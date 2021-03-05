The Equinox is one of the best all-rounders in the class. You'll be rewarded with a comfortable ride, roomy cabin and one of the best touchscreen systems in the business. - Edmunds This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
When Chevrolet redesigned the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. It's a really good size, being roomy without being too big. It has a fuel efficient engine, yet its still really fun to drive. This mid size crossover is stylish inside and out and the interior is packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a great all-arounder, it's hard to beat this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 67,269 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. This Equinox LT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes with a MyLink infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar 4G LTE, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a power driver's seat, a rear vision camera, remote start, air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio, cruise, and Bluetooth control, HID headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Onstar, Siriusxm.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
remote start
Bluetooth
Onstar
Front-wheel drive
SiriusXM
Assist handle, front passenger
Suspension, rear 4-link
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Door handles, body-colour
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Defogger, rear-window electric
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Assist handles, rear outboard
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Mechanical jack with tools
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Horn, dual-note
Exhaust, single outlet
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Shift lever, leather-wrapped
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system, Thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, head curtain, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Active aero shutters
Brake, electronic parking
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Trim, Bright lower window
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, monochromatic
Power outlet, 2nd row auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Axle, 3.50 final drive ratio
Luggage carrier provisions, roof-mounted
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
GVWR, 4464 lbs. (2025 kg)
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
