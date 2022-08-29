$25,394+ tax & licensing
$25,394
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Remote Start - Android Auto
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
56,351KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9054949
- Stock #: 22522B
- VIN: 1G1ZD5ST0JF167398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,351 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Offering impressive safety, exceptional efficiency and seamless connectivity, this Chevrolet Malibu is thoughtfully engineered with everything you expect and more. This 2018 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology make this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought you'd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. This sedan has 56,351 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio and wireless charging, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, larger aluminum wheels, 8-way power driver seat, a rear view camera and a remote vehicle starter. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels, 4g Wifi, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $170.98 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $5724 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Aluminum Wheels
Onstar
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
