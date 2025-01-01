$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188,216KM
VIN 3GCUKREC5JG420756
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Mileage 188,216 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control!
This stylish and hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior and impressive capability. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology to stand the test of time. With brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. For the past 100 years, Chevrolet has been building trucks that are ready to work today, tomorrow and into the future. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 188,216 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Silverado 1500 LT is a wise choice as it comes with features like aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Teen Driver Technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Aluminum Wheels, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Teen Driver Technology, Locking Tailgate, SiriusXM, Streaming Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500