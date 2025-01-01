Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Aluminum Wheels, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control!</b><br> <br> This stylish and hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior and impressive capability. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology to stand the test of time. With brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. For the past 100 years, Chevrolet has been building trucks that are ready to work today, tomorrow and into the future. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 188,216 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Silverado 1500s trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Silverado 1500 LT is a wise choice as it comes with features like aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Teen Driver Technology. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

188,216 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12435583

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,216KM
VIN 3GCUKREC5JG420756

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Mileage 188,216 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control!

This stylish and hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior and impressive capability. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology to stand the test of time. With brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. For the past 100 years, Chevrolet has been building trucks that are ready to work today, tomorrow and into the future. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 188,216 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Silverado 1500 LT is a wise choice as it comes with features like aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Teen Driver Technology.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/



Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Aluminum Wheels, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Teen Driver Technology, Locking Tailgate, SiriusXM, Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk GM

Used 2023 GMC Acadia SLE for sale in Selkirk, MB
2023 GMC Acadia SLE 45,174 KM $40,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Selkirk, MB
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 188,216 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Selkirk, MB
2023 Nissan Kicks SV 27,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Selkirk GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500