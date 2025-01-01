$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ - Leather Seats
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ - Leather Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,111KM
VIN 3GCUKSER8JG360113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25663A
- Mileage 56,111 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Steering Wheel!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Touch Screen
LED Lights
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
Teen Driver Technology
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
