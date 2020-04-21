1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage!
Chevrolet's handsome Sonic offers practicality, efficiency, and agility in a compact package. -Car and Driver This 2018 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2018 Chevrolet Sonic is the perfect compact car for those who want great fuel efficiency, but also want a fun and sporty ride. This Chevy Sonic has a bold exterior design and offers a long list of standard features typically reserved for more expensive vehicles. With its agile handling and great outward visibility, this Chevrolet Sonic is right at home in any city centre across North America. This low mileage sedan has just 19,456 kms. It's red hot in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sonic's trim level is Premier Hatch. This top of the line Sonic Premier comes with Chevrolet MyLink Radio and a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, bluetooth streaming audio featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, stylish aluminum wheels, a power sunroof and a rear vision camera, premium sound system with SiriusXM, keyless entry with a remote engine start, power windows plus OnStar 4G LTE and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot with so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7