Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

Premier Hatch *W/ WINTER TIRES*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

Premier Hatch *W/ WINTER TIRES*

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,456KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4889517
  • Stock #: 127565
  • VIN: 1G1JF6SB2J4127565
Exterior Colour
Red Hot
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

Chevrolet's handsome Sonic offers practicality, efficiency, and agility in a compact package. -Car and Driver This 2018 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This 2018 Chevrolet Sonic is the perfect compact car for those who want great fuel efficiency, but also want a fun and sporty ride. This Chevy Sonic has a bold exterior design and offers a long list of standard features typically reserved for more expensive vehicles. With its agile handling and great outward visibility, this Chevrolet Sonic is right at home in any city centre across North America. This low mileage sedan has just 19,456 kms. It's red hot in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Sonic's trim level is Premier Hatch. This top of the line Sonic Premier comes with Chevrolet MyLink Radio and a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, bluetooth streaming audio featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, stylish aluminum wheels, a power sunroof and a rear vision camera, premium sound system with SiriusXM, keyless entry with a remote engine start, power windows plus OnStar 4G LTE and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot with so much more!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk GM

2018 GMC Sierra 1500
 31,482 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 3500 3 - C...
 54,623 KM
$48,490 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLT...
 62,795 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621

Send A Message