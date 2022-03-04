$76,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$76,995
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2018 Dodge Durango
2018 Dodge Durango
SRT - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
$76,995
+ taxes & licensing
42,204KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8496080
- Stock #: 0875
- VIN: 1C4SDJGJ9JC395118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE CLEAR COAT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0875
- Mileage 42,204 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $79305 - Our Price is just $76995!
With muscular looks, comfortable seating, and satisfying driving dynamics, this Dodge Durango has everything you could want in a mid-size SUV. This 2018 Dodge Durango is for sale today.
This Dodge Durango offers drivers the best of everything. It starts with a well-appointed interior with a generous amount of room for cargo and passengers. Muscular styling sets this Durango apart from the softer crossovers on the market. Impressive confidence comes from a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. The standard all-wheel drive capability is balanced by plush, upscale interior details making for a well-balanced, family friendly SUV. This low mileage SUV has just 42,204 kms. It's white knuckle clear coat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Durango's trim level is SRT. This Dodge Durango SRT has everything you could ask for in a high-performance SUV. This mean SUV comes with an aggressive appearance package which includes a hood scoop and 20-inch black aluminum wheels, an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Beats 10-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Rear Entertainment, Technology Group, Interior Appearance Group.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJGJ9JC395118.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Sunroof
rear entertainment
Technology Group
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
Interior Appearance Group
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7