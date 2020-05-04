1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
+ taxes & licensing
Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Power Windows
Practicality reigns supreme in this Dodge Grand Caravan. This 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 32,069 kms. It's bright white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT Premium Plus. Upgrade to the SXT Premium Plus trim and you'll be treated to some nice features. It comes with tri-zone air conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, Stow 'n Go fold-flat second and third-row seats, Stow 'n Place roof rack system, power windows, power locks, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG2JR303870.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7