2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

$32,980 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 3 9 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8283744

8283744 Stock #: 0836A

0836A VIN: 2C4RDGBGXJR231963

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BILLET SILVER

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,391 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.