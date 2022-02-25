Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

81,880 KM

$26,980

+ tax & licensing
SXT - Power Windows

Location

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

81,880KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8418477
  • Stock #: 21GL9788B
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1JR303181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour INDIGO BLUE CLEAR COAT
  • Interior Colour Black/Lt Graystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,880 KM

Vehicle Description

Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks!

Compare at $27789 - Our Price is just $26980!

This Dodge Grand Caravan is a budget-minded approach to the ultimate vehicle for families. This 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 81,880 kms. It's indigo blue clear coat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. This Grand Caravan SXT is an excellent value. It comes with dual-zone air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, power front windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, Stow 'n Go fold-flat second and third row seats, Stow 'n Place roof rack system, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG1JR303181.




Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

