2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT - Leather Seats
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
132,303KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9139813
- Stock #: 22545A
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG9JR173775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,303 KM
Vehicle Description
If a no-nonsense family hauler is what youre after, there are few options better than the Grand Caravan, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 132,303 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is GT. GT is the top trim of the Dodge Grand Caravan and it shows in every detail. It comes with leather seats which are heated in the first and second rows, a touchscreen radio with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 9 amplified speakers with a subwoofer, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, power dual sliding doors, a power liftgate, overhead bins, a universal garage door opener, remote start, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGEG9JR173775.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $186.46 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $6242 ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Rear View Camera
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
