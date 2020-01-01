Low Mileage!



Sleek, aerodynamic, and engineered with plenty of power, this Ford EcoSport is a smart vehicle thats also full of fun. This 2018 Ford EcoSport is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.



This Ford EcoSport is the compact SUV designed to be the perfect partner for a life full of surprising possibilities. It's what you need when you need it. Trim outside, spacious inside, it's nimble and ready for just about anything. With technology that keeps you in touch with the world around you. So go small, live big, and do it all with this Ford EcoSport. This low mileage SUV has just 9355 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 123HP 1.0L 3 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

