2018 Ford EcoSport

73,500 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
SE FWD - Bluetooth

SE FWD - Bluetooth

Location

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

73,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5957121
  • Stock #: 20R7438A
  • VIN: MAJ3P1TE3JC241529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20R7438A
  • Mileage 73,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning! Selkirk Chrysler's Showroom is open for business! The health and safety of our community is our highest priority and we have taken all the appropriate measures to welcome you back. We remain committed to social distancing, and continue to offer a digital sales experience, virtual test drives, driveway delivery, and more. Choose how you want to shop! We're delighted to serve you. Compare at $19549 - Our Price is just $18980! Sleek, aerodynamic, and engineered with plenty of power, this Ford EcoSport is a smart vehicle thatÃ¢s also full of fun. This 2018 Ford EcoSport is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. This Ford EcoSport is the compact SUV designed to be the perfect partner for a life full of surprising possibilities. It's what you need when you need it. Trim outside, spacious inside, it's nimble and ready for just about anything. With technology that keeps you in touch with the world around you. So go small, live big, and do it all with this Ford EcoSport. This SUV has 73,500 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 123HP 1.0L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our EcoSport's trim level is SE FWD. This EcoSport S crossover is an excellent value. It comes standard with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth phone connectivity with wireless streaming audio, 2 USB ports, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, 60/40 split folding back seats, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ3P1TE3JC241529 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $127.79 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $23258 ). See dealer for details. FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

