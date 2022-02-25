$23,194+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,194
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2018 Ford EcoSport
2018 Ford EcoSport
SES AWD - Bluetooth
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$23,194
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8381148
- Stock #: S2221
- VIN: MAJ6P1CL5JC237168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With one of the roomiest interiors in its class, driving in this Ford EcoSport is a care-free experience. This 2018 Ford EcoSport is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Offering an excellent driving position and one of the roomiest rear seats in its class, this Ford EcoSport is the perfect compact SUV for all ages. Its ready for whatever road trip you have in store, with enough cargo space to easily fit large suitcases with ease. Thanks to its compact size, this EcoSport is incredibly easy to drive with excellent visibility and maneuverability on the tightest of city streets. Wherever youre headed, the Ford EcoSport is sure to impress.It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our EcoSport's trim level is SES AWD. The SES trim adds some extra performance and features to this sporty crossover. It comes standard with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth phone connectivity with wireless streaming audio, 2 USB ports, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, body-color bumpers, automatic halogen headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6P1CL5JC237168.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $156.16 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $5228 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7