2018 Ford Edge

$26,694 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 4 0 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8955034

8955034 Stock #: S2256A

S2256A VIN: 2FMPK4J97JBB90582

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 155,404 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features Sync SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.