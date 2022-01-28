$34,995+ tax & licensing
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
2018 Ford Escape
SE
Location
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
62,860KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8176195
- Stock #: 0812
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD5JUC82396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,860 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $36045 - Our Price is just $34995!
With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, this Ford Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. This 2018 Ford Escape is for sale today.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 62,860 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
