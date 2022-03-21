$28,694 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 9 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8866244

8866244 Stock #: 22223A

22223A VIN: 1FMCU9J92JUC64524

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 121,988 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Interior Heated Steering Wheel Blind Spot Assist Additional Features Power Tailgate Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.