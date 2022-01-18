Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

71,659 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT - Bluetooth

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT - Bluetooth

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,659KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8150248
  Stock #: 0810
  VIN: 1FM5K8D82JGB20465

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 71,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, SYNC!

Compare at $41195 - Our Price is just $39995!

7 passenger seating for a 5 passenger price! This 2018 Explorer needs to be on your shopping list if you're looking to move people. This 2018 Ford Explorer is for sale today.

This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 71,659 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC 3 with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a USB port, SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, steering wheel audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Sync, Siriusxm, Fog Lights.



Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Sync
SiriusXM

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

