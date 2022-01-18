$39,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer
XLT - Bluetooth
Location
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
71,659KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8150248
- Stock #: 0810
- VIN: 1FM5K8D82JGB20465
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,659 KM
Compare at $41195 - Our Price is just $39995!
7 passenger seating for a 5 passenger price! This 2018 Explorer needs to be on your shopping list if you're looking to move people. This 2018 Ford Explorer is for sale today.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 71,659 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC 3 with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a USB port, SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, steering wheel audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Sync, Siriusxm, Fog Lights.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Sync
SiriusXM
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7