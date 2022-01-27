$47,694+ tax & licensing
$47,694
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
97,923KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8154787
- Stock #: 22039A
- VIN: 1FTEW1E58JFA38587
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,923 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 97,923 kms. It's shadow black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim adds some extra luxury and style to this hard-working F-150. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start, chrome exterior trim, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E58JFA38587.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $321.12 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $10750 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee
Dealer Permit # 1039
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
remote start
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM
