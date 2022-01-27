$47,694 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 9 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8154787

8154787 Stock #: 22039A

22039A VIN: 1FTEW1E58JFA38587

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 97,923 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Interior remote start Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.