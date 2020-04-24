2018 Ford F-250

Power Options Power Windows

POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning

Air filtration Convenience Cruise Control

Block Heater Exterior Trailer Hitch

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Fixed antenna

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

Rear View Camera

HD shock absorbers

Illuminated locking glove box

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Front And Rear Map Lights

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

Auto Locking Hubs

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Aluminum Panels

Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Firm Suspension

Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters

GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Payload Package

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.