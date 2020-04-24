Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-250

Super Duty XLT - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-250

Super Duty XLT - Bluetooth

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

  1. 4906917
  2. 4906917
  3. 4906917
  4. 4906917
  5. 4906917
  6. 4906917
  7. 4906917
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$52,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4906917
  • Stock #: B14329A
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT6JEB14329
Exterior Colour
SHADOW BLACK
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Power Windows!

For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-250. This 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-250 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 51,000 kms. It's shadow black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-250 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim adds some nice features to this Super Duty. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control, a trailer hitch receiver, telescoping trailer tow mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2BT6JEB14329.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Air filtration
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Block Heater
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Fixed antenna
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Rear View Camera
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Transmission w/Oil Cooler
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Aluminum Panels
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Firm Suspension
  • Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
  • GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Payload Package
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk GM

2018 Chevrolet Sonic...
 20,260 KM
$19,490 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Malib...
 67,629 KM
$17,991 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 31,085 KM
$31,991 + tax & lic
Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621

Send A Message