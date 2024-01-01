Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Satellite Radio, Remote Keyless Entry!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> Plenty of room and lots of tech in a great looking package make this Ford Focus an attractive compact. This 2018 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment. This hatchback has 121,000 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Focuss trim level is SEL. The SEL trim is a great blend of features and value. This Focus includes the advanced SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, HD radio, and Sony premium sound. You also get a power moonroof, automatic dual-zone climate control, steering wheel audio controls, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Satellite Radio, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, . <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3M28JL273963 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3M28JL273963</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2018 Ford Focus

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Focus

SEL - Sunroof - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Focus

SEL - Sunroof - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,000KM
VIN 1FADP3M28JL273963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Satellite Radio, Remote Keyless Entry!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Plenty of room and lots of tech in a great looking package make this Ford Focus an attractive compact. This 2018 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment. This hatchback has 121,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Focus's trim level is SEL. The SEL trim is a great blend of features and value. This Focus includes the advanced SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, HD radio, and Sony premium sound. You also get a power moonroof, automatic dual-zone climate control, steering wheel audio controls, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Satellite Radio, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, .
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3M28JL273963.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2024 Toyota Corolla L/LE for sale in Selkirk, MB
2024 Toyota Corolla L/LE 22,698 KM $34,794 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla L/LE for sale in Selkirk, MB
2024 Toyota Corolla L/LE 16,217 KM $35,294 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 Xl/stx/xlt for sale in Selkirk, MB
2014 Ford F-150 Xl/stx/xlt 188,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Focus