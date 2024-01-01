$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Focus
SEL - Sunroof - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
2018 Ford Focus
SEL - Sunroof - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,000KM
VIN 1FADP3M28JL273963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Satellite Radio, Remote Keyless Entry!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Plenty of room and lots of tech in a great looking package make this Ford Focus an attractive compact. This 2018 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment. This hatchback has 121,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Focus's trim level is SEL. The SEL trim is a great blend of features and value. This Focus includes the advanced SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, HD radio, and Sony premium sound. You also get a power moonroof, automatic dual-zone climate control, steering wheel audio controls, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Satellite Radio, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, .
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3M28JL273963.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2018 Ford Focus