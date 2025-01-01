$25,991+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Canyon
4WD All Terrain w/Cloth
2018 GMC Canyon
4WD All Terrain w/Cloth
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$25,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,834KM
VIN 1GTH6CEN1J1186022
Vehicle Details
- Stock # 186022A
- Mileage 84,834 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, OnStar, SiriusXM!
Get nearly as much utility as a full-size truck minus the lane-hogging size with the mid-size GMC Canyon. This 2018 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This GMC Canyon is built around the idea of a all-in-one work truck, providing the durability and premium detail you expect from a Professional Grade GMC pickup. Capable, versatile and entirely refined, this mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a package that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling, off-road fun, or you just want to have a pickup truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and will provide you with better fuel economy. Where ever you and your family go, go confidently in this GMC Canyon that personifies GMC's attitude and dedication to precision.This Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has 84,834 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Canyon's trim level is 4WD All Terrain w/Cloth. This All Terrain Canyon is a beast on road and off. It comes with four wheel drive, an Eaton heavy duty locking rear differential, hill descent control, off road suspension, heated front seats, a rearview camera, a color touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, OnStar, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Onstar, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, OnStar, SiriusXM
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2018 GMC Canyon