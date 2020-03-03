Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

$23,490

  • 29,667KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4776132
  • Stock #: P258564
  • VIN: 1GTN1LEC1JZ258564
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Sierra 1500 Long BOX 2WD Regular CAB

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 560...

