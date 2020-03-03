1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera!
This GMC Sierra's cabin is engineered to provide you and your passengers with the quietest, most comfortable experience possible. This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2018 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to it's stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 25,813 kms. It's stone blue metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLT. Feature rich and luxurious, this Sierra 1500 SLT comes with many extra features over the lower SLE model. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, leather seats which are powered and heated in front, 8 inch colour touchscreen with Intellilink, bluetooth streaming audio, OnStar 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, dual zone climate control, a rear vision camera, EZ lift and lower tailgate, remote engine start plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.
