2018 GMC Terrain
SLT
2018 GMC Terrain
SLT
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
145,444KM
Used
VIN 3GKALVEX6JL160651
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 145,444 KM
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Start!
This GMC Terrain tucks into a jazzy new body and boasts a great new drivetrain making for one attractive crossover. This 2018 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The redesigned 2018 GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. With its redesign, the Terrain trades many of its old controversial design cues for new styling elements, like boomerang-shaped headlights and floating-roof styling. The new interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers 29.6 cubic feet of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This SUV has 145,444 kms. It's coppertino metallic in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLT. The SLT trim piles on the luxurious features without breaking the bank. It comes with an 8-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, in-vehicle apps, and advanced voice recognition, OnStar, leather seats which are heated in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, a rearview camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Onstar.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Start, OnStar
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
2018 GMC Terrain