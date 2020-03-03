2018 GMC Yukon

- Seating
- Heated Seats
- COOLED SEATS
- Heated rear seats
- Exterior
- Power Options
- Convenience
- Additional Features
- Navigation
- Cargo Net
- Rear Vision Camera
- Power Retractable Assist Steps
- Front and Rear Park Assist
- All-Wheel Drive
- Active noise cancellation
- Forward collision alert
- Head-Up Display includes digital multi-function readouts
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Safety Alert Seat
- Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
- SiriusXM
- Steering, power
- 22 inch Aluminum Wheels
- Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
- Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
- Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
- Glass, deep-tinted
- Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
- Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
- Windshield, solar absorbing
- Defogger, rear-window electric
- Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
- Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
- Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench stored in rear quarter trim
- Alternator, 170 amps
- Active aero shutters, front
- Radio, HD
- Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
- Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
- LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
- Air cleaner, high-capacity
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
- Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver
- Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
- Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator
- Powertrain grade braking
- Brakes, VAC power, with VSES
- Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
- Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent
- Wiper, rear
- Windows, power all express down, front express up
- Power outlet, 110-volt, 1.1 Amp, 150 Watt
- Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
- Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
- StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system
- Brakes, Hill Start-Assist
- Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
- Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
- Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
- Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
- Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking
- Trailer brake controller, integrated
- Fog lamps with chrome surround
- Headlamps, projector beam, high intensity discharge
- Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Black (Includes bright accent)
- Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination
- Mouldings, bright bodyside
- Console, floor with storage area, cup holders
- Driver Information Centre, 8" diagonal customizable driver display
- Lighting, interior includes courtesy lighting with theater dimming, lighting for front and rear door handles, front and rear passenger footwells and door storage area
- Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of the console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in the cargo area.
- Seats, heated second row, outboard positions
- Steering wheel, heated, leather-wrapped
- Keyless start, push button start
- Suspension Package, Magnetic Ride Control
- Transfer case, active, 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing
- Audio system feature, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system
- Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
- Liftgate, power, hands free
- GVWR, 7300 lbs. (3311 kg)
- Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
- GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tr...
- GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar servic...
- Bose Premium 11-Speaker System
