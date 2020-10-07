Truly an all-purpose vehicle, this GMC Yukon carries a ton of passengers and cargo and looks great doing it. This 2018 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a truck. The handsome exterior and huge, well-appointed interior are what make it a desirable family hauler. It's a cut above the competition in tech, features, and aesthetics. It's capable enough to tow your boat and comfortable enough to take the whole family on long road trips. This GMC Yukon does it all in style. This SUV has 82,873 kms. It's dark sapphire blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Yukon's trim level is Denali. It's not hard to tell that the opulent Denali is the top trim of the Yukon. It comes standard with high-end features including perforated leather seats heated and ventilated in front, heated second-row seats, memory driver's seat, steering column, mirrors, and pedals, a head-up display, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, active noise cancellation, remote start, a wireless charging mat, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 5 USB ports, and Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker audio, OnStar, a distinct Denali appearance package, a rear vision camera, enhanced safety tech, HID automatic headlights, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Rear Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Denali Ultimate Package, Power Liftgate, Power Retractable Assist Steps, 22 Inch Aluminum Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
COOLED SEATS
Heated rear seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
HID Headlamps
Automatic climate control
Power Liftgate
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Net
BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM
Rear Vision Camera
Power Retractable Assist Steps
Front and Rear Park Assist
All-Wheel Drive
Active noise cancellation
Forward collision alert
Head-Up Display includes digital multi-function readouts
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
ENHANCED SECURITY PACKAGE
Safety Alert Seat
Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
SiriusXM
Steering, power
22 inch Aluminum Wheels
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Glass, deep-tinted
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
DENALI ULTIMATE PACKAGE
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Windshield, solar absorbing
Defogger, rear-window electric
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench stored in rear quarter trim
Alternator, 170 amps
Active aero shutters, front
Radio, HD
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator
Powertrain grade braking
Brakes, VAC power, with VSES
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent
Wiper, rear
Windows, power all express down, front express up
Power outlet, 110-volt, 1.1 Amp, 150 Watt
Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Fog lamps with chrome surround
Headlamps, projector beam, high intensity discharge
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Black (Includes bright accent)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination
Mouldings, bright bodyside
Console, floor with storage area, cup holders
Driver Information Centre, 8" diagonal customizable driver display
Lighting, interior includes courtesy lighting with theater dimming, lighting for front and rear door handles, front and rear passenger footwells and door storage area
Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of the console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in the cargo area.
Seats, heated second row, outboard positions
Steering wheel, heated, leather-wrapped
Keyless start, push button start
Suspension Package, Magnetic Ride Control
Transfer case, active, 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing
Audio system feature, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system
Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Liftgate, power, hands free
GVWR, 7300 lbs. (3311 kg)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tr...
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar servic...
