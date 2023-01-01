$43,794+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Odyssey
Touring - Navigation - Sunroof
2018 Honda Odyssey
Touring - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$43,794
+ taxes & licensing
42,506KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL6H82JB508808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgendy
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,506 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Simply put; there's no better family hauler on the market than the all-new 2018 Honda Odyssey. This 2018 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The all-new 2018 Honda Odyssey is here and its mighty impressive. Loaded with new features and technologies, the Odyssey now offers more convenience, more connectivity and more fun than ever before. From information and entertainment to trip-enhancing convenience, this is one minivan that aims to impress you and any passengers on board. This low mileage van has just 42,506 kms. It's burgendy in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Odyssey's trim level is Touring. The top-of-the-line Touring trim makes this Odyssey the ultimate minivan. It comes with navigation, Bluetooth, 11-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, a hands-free power tailgate, a power moonroof, tri-zone automatic climate control, HondaVAC vacuum system, a Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless charging, rear seat monitor, How much Farther? app, in-car PA system, Honda Sensing Technologies which includes safety tech like adaptive cruise control, blind spot assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear Dvd Entertainment.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $324.63 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $15289 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Blind Spot Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Rear DVD Entertainment
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Email Steeltown Ford
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$43,794
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2018 Honda Odyssey