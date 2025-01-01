$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL SE - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
218,478KM
VIN KMHD84LF0JU691635
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25650A
- Mileage 218,478 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
2018 Hyundai Elantra