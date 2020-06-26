Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $182 B/W

  66,234KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5276333
  Stock #: 20W9264A
  VIN: 3C4NJDDB5JT130088
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM! Selkirk Chrysler's Showroom is open for business! The health and safety of our community is our highest priority and we have taken all the appropriate measures to welcome you back. We remain committed to social distancing, and continue to offer a digital sales experience, virtual test drives, driveway delivery, and more. Choose how you want to shop! We're delighted to serve you. Compare at $27789 - Our Price is just $26980! If you want to drive a Jeep, then the 2018 Jeep Compass is one of the best ways to go. This 2018 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. The 2018 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Inside, experience a unique and well-appointed interior, advanced safety and security technologies and the 4th-generation of our award-winning multimedia systems. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 66,234 kms. It's billet metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Compass's trim level is Trailhawk. This off-road-ready Compass Trailhawk is up for anything. It comes with four-wheel drive with Selec-Terrain, an off-road suspension, a distinct appearance package, Uconnect 4 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB5JT130088 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $181.65 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $33061 ). See dealer for details. FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

