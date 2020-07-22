Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

64,695 KM

Details Description Features

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-482-5808

2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

North - $155 B/W

2018 Jeep Compass

North - $155 B/W

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-5808

  Listing ID: 5390426
  Stock #: 0407
  VIN: 3C4NJDBB5JT362144

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

64,695KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,695 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows Selkirk Chrysler's Showroom is open for business! The health and safety of our community is our highest priority and we have taken all the appropriate measures to welcome you back. We remain committed to social distancing, and continue to offer a digital sales experience, virtual test drives, driveway delivery, and more. Choose how you want to shop! We're delighted to serve you. Compare at $23669 - Our Price is just $22980! If you want to drive a Jeep, then the 2018 Jeep Compass is one of the best ways to go. This 2018 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. The 2018 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Inside, experience a unique and well-appointed interior, advanced safety and security technologies and the 4th-generation of our award-winning multimedia systems. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 64,695 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Compass's trim level is North. The North edition of this Jeep Compass offers a nice blend of features and value in a versatile crossover. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth and an audio aux jack, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, heated power mirrors, and more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDBB5JT362144 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.72 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $28160 ). See dealer for details. FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
engine coolant temp
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Urethane Shift Knob
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
160 Amp Alternator
Cornering Lights
odometer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
height adjustment
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Wireless phone connectivity
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Instrument Panel Bin
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 2086 kgs (4600 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Body-Colour Roof
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
51 L Fuel Tank
Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Streaming Audio
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS
3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
926# Maximum Payload
Centre Console/Rear Seat Air Vents
Stop-Start Dual Battery System
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

